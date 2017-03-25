Wine: What You Had To Know

Most everyone enjoys a great meal and complementing it can be easy with wine, if you know how to choose. This article will provide you with excellent tips on how to pair wine and food together and when to serve what. It may take a little learning and practice to figure out, but it will be well worth the effort.

If you drink wine for its health benefits you should stick with red wines. Red wines are full of antioxidants and are believed to promote optimal heart health when you drink it in moderation, ideally one glass a day. Other wines may have the same benefit in varying degrees, but red wine is definitely the best choice.

If you are a wine newbie and you are looking for a wine to try, why not go to a wine tasting? At these events, you can taste many different wines until you find one the best suits your taste. Also, if you find one you like, you can usually purchase a bottle at the same time.

A good tip if you're interested in learning more about wine is to go to as many wine tastings as you can. Wine tastings are great because they allow you to try out all kinds of wine which will help you figure out what you like and what you don't like.

Find someone else who enjoys wine. It could be an employee at a store you go to often or an online blogger or critic whose opinion you respect. This individual can help you figure out what to try next, particularly if you are stuck in the rut of simply drinking the same thing over and over again.

You can make amazing pairings with your favorite wine. For example, you can pair a Chardonnay with either Gouda or Provolone. For stronger cheeses, such as Cheddar, opt for a Cabernet such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Cabernet Franc. Zinfandel wines go beautifully with the more delicate cheeses such as Feta and Gouda.

If you are not sure of what type of wine, you like, it would be a good idea to go to a wine tasting. This will give you the opportunity to taste a large variety of wines without having to spend a lot of money on entire bottles you may not like.

For a spring picnic, evening at the race track or other outdoor events during seasonable weather, your best bet is a sparkling wine. Take your pick of bubbly's like a nice Asti or Champagne and complement it with mild cheese, fresh bread and fruit. Remember to bring flute glasses too, to make the experience complete.

Many varieties of wines go well with different desserts. Usually, dessert wines are sweeter than wines that are served with a meal. Port wines, like ruby port and tawny port, have a natural sweetness to them that makes them go well with desserts like chocolate. If you want to greatest flavor, be sure they're served at about 55 degrees.

When it comes to deciding what flavors you prefer, listen to your palate--not another person. You want a wine that you like; that is what is most important. Use this as your guideline. Your taste buds, and your wallet, will thank you for forgetting about what the experts say is the "best" wine. If your friends do not like your wine, it just means more for you.

If you want to visit a winery, you should know that the wine you buy and bring home will not taste like the wine you tried at the winery. The wine offered to visitors is often never put into bottles and the wine you buy will change during your trip home.

If you enjoy a glass of fruity wine, why not try out a blackberry Merlot. Merlot wines are the most popular red wines on the market today. Merlot wines offer hints of fruit flavors along with hints of cedar. If you are looking for a delicious fruity wine, give Merlot a try today!

You should have some clear goals in mind when shopping for wine. Establish a budget and make a list of the different occasions you will need wine for. Shopping for wine can be a lot of fun but do not get carried away by an enthusiastic seller who presents your wines you will have no use for.

If you plan on pairing a wine with lasagna, try going with red wine. The higher acidity in these types of wines pair quite well with the tomato sauce that is usually in lasagna. Many lasagnas have ingredients like green peppers, and the flavor of a red wine can accentuate them.

If you are looking for a good wine choice in a restaurant, ask the wait-staff if they employ a wine-waiter. Restaurants pride themselves on their wine lists, so they will be happy to offer suggestions. Tell them what you are having for dinner, and give a price range. The result will usually be a great wine to complement your dinner!

When you are opening wine, make sure that you do not open it too fast. The sound that you want to get when you open it is not a pop, but a sigh. This will maximize the safety in the room when you are opening your bottle of wine for the evening.

Understand the aging process before you purchase a more expensive bottle of wine. Most wines that are age-sensitive cost a lot more, but are best enjoyed after a certain time. Some people expect the pricey wine to be delicious right off the shelf and this will not be the case with a better winery.

Now that you know more about wine and how it fits into what you're doing, you should have some easier choices coming your way. You will know more about what to buy and what to use now. If it's something you want to enjoy as a collector, continue to learn more information.