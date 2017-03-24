A Guide To Delighting In Fine Wine

There are many people out there who enjoy wine with a nice meal. There are also many who cook with fine wines. Don't you wish you knew a little more about the subject so that you can take advantage of that information? Continue reading to learn more, and you will be happy that you did.

If you are new to wine tasting, you should know that true connoisseurs actually spit the wine after tasting it. Spitting the wine is the best way to avoid overpowering your taste buds so you can keep tasting other wines. Take a small sip of wine, wait a few seconds to feel all its different flavors and spit it.

Do you need a wine all your guests will enjoy? Instead of choosing a rare wine people might not appreciate, choose a Beaujolais, a Chilean, a Sauvignon or a Cava from Spain. These wines are easy to find and offer enough diversity to remain interesting for connoisseurs without making novices feel like they are sophisticated enough to enjoy the wine.

On one hand, respect the knowledge of wine experts, but don't take their words unquestioningly. A wine expert always knows they may be wrong. Also, their personal tastes will never identically match your own. Therefore, do not let an expert talk you out of enjoying a wine you really do like.

When buying wine for dinner, take into consideration the food you will be serving. As a general rule, red wines pair well with beef based dishes, while white wines work well with seafood and vegetarian dishes. If you are not sure about which wine to pair with your meal, ask at your local wine store to receive a little help.

No two stores are exactly the same, so when you are hunting for that perfect wine, know what you that perfect wine is and know what the stores are serving. Reading the latest reviews and offerings from the local selections helps give you a better feel for what lies within their cellar. Knowing what the store offers will help narrow down the selection process to a few names that work!

Ask if you can taste a few wines before buying. Most wine stores will offer tastings to their customers on a regular basis or set schedule. By trying a few varieties in the store, you can increase your chances of walking out with a bottle you really love. This is a better way to shop than buying blindly.

When you are in a restaurant, do not feel too shy about ordering a wine that is not the most expensive. Sommeliers choose great wines for the restaurants they work for, which means that the more inexpensive choices should taste just as good as the ones that cost quite a bit.

When ordering wine at a restaurant, you should not spend too long looking at the list. If you are having diner with someone who knows a lot about wines, they will assume you are not familiar with the wines you see on the menu. It is best to choose within ten minutes.

Do not go out and buy cases of wine just because you like the taste of it. Many times people's tastes change over time, which means that you may not like this particular wine forever. Buying it in bulk may have you stuck with a lot of wine that you no longer like.

If you are not too familiar with wine, make sure to shop at a wine store. While many grocery stores and even some convenient stores carry wine, they do not have the staff on hand who really understand wine. If you shop with professionals, you will have a better chance of finding the wine you want and gaining valuable information in the process.

Do not dismiss wines that come with screw caps. Screw-on caps are becoming increasingly popular, even among pricier labels. Screw caps have been proven to keep the wine pure. Less air enters the wines and certainly less cork floats in the bottle. Certain regions of the world use screw caps almost exclusively.

Aim for wines that were produced in the 1960s and 1970s. These are generally the best types of wine, in addition to the fact that they have aged a good amount of time. If you see that you are accustomed to drinking wine from a certain period, explore other wines in that span of time.

Take the advice of wine critics with a grain of salt since you may have entirely different tastes than they do. Many people rely on critics to give them advice on what wines to select, but they end up disappointed. Only do this if you are sure that you and the critic have very similar palates.

When you first get a glass of wine, look at its color. This will tell you all about what the wine will taste like. Aged white wine gets darker and stronger. Aged red wine actually fades in color. How the wine has been aged and which grapes were used will also affect the color.

Find a great wine-specialty store if you truly appreciate a good wine. Despite carrying a heftier price tag, specialty shops have really knowledgeable staff and a much better selection. Discount liquor stores may have rock-bottom prices, but you will surely suffer the consequences from the first taste to the last.

Let your wine breathe prior to taking a sip. There is really no need for decanters or aerators. Pour a bit of wine into the container. Let it sit for no less than ten minutes. Give it a try and then try it directly from the bottle. You are going to note a big difference in the flavors of the wine that sat in the air for a bit.

Do you see how the information you've learned is going to benefit you? Whether you're cooking, entertaining, or just want to make knowing wine something you do, then you came to the right place. Utilize the advice you've learned, and start using wine for more things in your life today.